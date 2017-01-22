Oklahoma man's shooting under investigation
Sunday, January 22, 2017
An Oklahoma man was shot and killed after he threatened officers with a metal pipe Wednesday night, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.