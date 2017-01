Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information Members of John Brown University’s 1990-91 men’s basketball team were honored Saturday at Bill George Arena. That team of Golden Eagles went 25-8 overall and won the NCCAA National Championship with a 84-73 win against The Master’s College (Calif.) in Cleveland, Tenn. Pictured are team members, front from left: Bo Speed, Derek Maneval, Greg Paschal; back, Tim Smith, manager Todd Pelham, Brad Cole, Louis Burgess, head coach John Sheehy and assistant coach Don Siemens. Other team members, not pictured, were Kirk Walters, Shane Benson, Robert Snyder, Donnie Bostwick, Andy Benson, Jared Redyke and David Finch.