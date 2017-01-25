Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bright Futures

Isaac Weaver, a 23-year-old employee of the KLRC Radio Station, was headed out of the office to a lunch meeting last Thursday. He wasn't sharing or planning to share a meal with his wife or a business associate, but with a student at Southside Elementary School.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.