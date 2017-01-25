Harmony in America
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
As a social studies teacher years ago, I was guiding some junior high students through a unit of study about the years leading up to the Civil War, and we were dealing with the matter of slavery.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.