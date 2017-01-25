Nuisance code to be enforced
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Last month, Siloam Springs' Board of Directors approved an ordinance overhauling the city's building maintenance and nuisance code. A press release from the city of Siloam Springs was issued to remind residents of the newly implemented code.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.