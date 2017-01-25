Staying the course

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Josh Hunt scored 13 points in a 57-48 win against Greenwood last Friday at Panther Activity Center. Hunt and the Panthers play at 6 p.m. this Friday at the PAC against Farmington for homecoming.

Josh Hunt is doing exactly what senior boys basketball players are expected to do at Siloam Springs -- step up and lead.