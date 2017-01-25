Ventura's death tough to stomach

Shortly after breakfast on Sunday morning, I saw the news that 25-year-old Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura -- as promising a talent as you'll see -- was killed in an automobile accident earlier that morning in the Dominican Republic.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.