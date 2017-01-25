Women roll by SGU
n The Golden Eagles scored the first 16 points of the game.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
The John Brown women's basketball team looked happy to be home Saturday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.