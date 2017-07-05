Jones graduates from Mach II
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Zach Jones of Siloam Springs recently attended Aviation Challenge -- Mach II at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in NASA Marshall Space Flight Center's Official Visitor Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.