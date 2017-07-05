Riding center heals with the magic of horses

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Print item

Emily Jessen/Special to the Herald-Leader Courage Therapeutic Riding Center volunteers help Dalton Reaves, 5, with his riding lesson. While riding, Reaves played games that helped him memorize his math facts.
Zoom

Emily Jessen/Special to the Herald-Leader Courage Therapeutic Riding Center volunteers help Dalton Reaves, 5, with his riding lesson. While riding, Reaves played games that helped him memorize his math facts.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. -- Courage Therapeutic Riding Center offers students of all abilities the opportunity to connect with horses while learning important life lessons.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.