7- to 8-year-old winners

Photo submitted Pictured are the winners of the 7- to 8-year-old division of the Kids Triathlon held Saturday at the Family Aquatic Center. Winners were: Girls, first place Amelie Seauve and second place Zoe Blaha; boys, first place Deacon Maples, second place Tyler Keegan and third place Gideon Bergthold.

