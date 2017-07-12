Billingsley recognized for surgical performance
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
John A. Billingsley III, M.D., of Legacy Eye Center in Siloam Springs, has been nominated and accepted as a 2017 American Institute of Medical Professionals 10 Best Eye Surgeon in Arkansas for Patient Satisfaction in recognition of exceptional performance.
