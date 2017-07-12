Crowder College announces spring Dean's List
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
NEOSHO, MO. -- Crowder College recently announced that Emery Rakestraw of Siloam Springs is one of 644 students to earn recognition on the Spring 2017 Dean's List.t.
