Gentry Pride finishes first

Photo submitted The Gentry Pride, a 12-and-under softball team with players from Siloam Springs, Gentry, Gravette and Colcord, Okla., finished first in the USSSA 12c State Championship tournament in Russellville on July 1-2. The team will be traveling to two USSSA national tournaments in July; first heading to Bixby, Okla., on Friday through Sunday, and Kansas City, Mo., on July 19-23.

