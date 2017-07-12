Gentry Pride finishes first
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Photo submitted The Gentry Pride, a 12-and-under softball team with players from Siloam Springs, Gentry, Gravette and Colcord, Okla., finished first in the USSSA 12c State Championship tournament in Russellville on July 1-2. The team will be traveling to two USSSA national tournaments in July; first heading to Bixby, Okla., on Friday through Sunday, and Kansas City, Mo., on July 19-23.
