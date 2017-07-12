New Life Ranch expands to Colcord
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
New Life Ranch recently announce the acquisition and closing on a four-acre tract of property within the city limits of their nearest community neighbor, Colcord, Okla.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.