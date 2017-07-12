New Life Ranch expands to Colcord

By Staff Reports

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Print item

Photo submitted New Life Ranch recently acquired a four-acre tract of property within the city limits of Colcord, Okla. The organization plans to use the land to develop a facility for their mentoring and community ministries.
Zoom

Photo submitted New Life Ranch recently acquired a four-acre tract of property within the city limits of Colcord, Okla. The organization plans to use the land to develop a facility for their mentoring and community ministries.

New Life Ranch recently announce the acquisition and closing on a four-acre tract of property within the city limits of their nearest community neighbor, Colcord, Okla.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.