Tim Griffin, Mark Martin and the 2 percent raise
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
The media has been full of stories lately about Arkansas' Independent Citizens Commission and the setting of future salaries for the state's elected officials.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.