Writer's Guild hosts inaugural conference

n Another conference is planned for 2018.

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Guest speaker Dennis Patton, president of the Poet&#8217;s Roundtable of Arkansas, introduced himself at the inaugural Siloam Springs Writers Guild conference on Friday evening as fellow guest speakers Traci Rae Manos, co-curricular coordinator for John Brown University, and Colonel Paul Linzey, retired U.S. Army Chaplain and chair of the humanities department at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., looked on. A total of 38 people attended the conference, which was held at First Baptist Church.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Guest speaker Dennis Patton, president of the Poet’s Roundtable of Arkansas, introduced himself at the inaugural Siloam Springs Writers Guild conference on Friday evening as fellow guest speakers Traci Rae Manos, co-curricular coordinator for John Brown University, and Colonel Paul Linzey, retired U.S. Army Chaplain and chair of the humanities department at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., looked on. A total of 38 people attended the conference, which was held at First Baptist Church.

Siloam Springs Writers Guild held its inaugural writer's conference at First Baptist Church over the weekend.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.