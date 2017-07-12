Writer's Guild hosts inaugural conference

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Guest speaker Dennis Patton, president of the Poet’s Roundtable of Arkansas, introduced himself at the inaugural Siloam Springs Writers Guild conference on Friday evening as fellow guest speakers Traci Rae Manos, co-curricular coordinator for John Brown University, and Colonel Paul Linzey, retired U.S. Army Chaplain and chair of the humanities department at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., looked on. A total of 38 people attended the conference, which was held at First Baptist Church.