Evening team camp a success

n Siloam Springs hosted Gravette and Farmington on Thursday night.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, July 16, 2017

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs football coach Bryan Ross speaks to the Panthers after hosting a football team camp with Gravette and Farmington on Thursday at Panther Stadium.
The football team camp hosted by Siloam Springs on Thursday night proved to be a big hit.

