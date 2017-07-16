Fire department to make presentation to City Board
n A workshop on Medical Springs Park schematic design will be held prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
Sunday, July 16, 2017
City board members will hear presentations on Tuesday about the angled parking design for downtown as well as a fire department budget amendment.
