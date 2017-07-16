School Board learns about lunch program first-hand
Sunday, July 16, 2017
Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Food services director Jason Carter spoke to Siloam Springs School Board members and Superintendent Ken Ramey on Thursday. School board members ate together at the summer lunch program in the middle school cafeteria. Ramey said the summer lunch program is on track to serve between 18,000 and 20,000 meals this summer, nearly double the 10,000 meals that were served last summer. Meals, which are free to all children under age 18, are also served at Allen Elementary School, and at three mobile locations. After their lunch, school board members went on a tour of the middle school to see how the space is being utilized since it was renovated in 2013.
