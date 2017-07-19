Booster club raises money with 7-on-7 tournament
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Photo submitted Siloam Springs youth football players huddle up Saturday at the annual 7-on-7 Tournament hosted by the Siloam Springs Football Booster Club at Panther Stadium. More than 20 teams from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley participated in the tournament. After expenses, the tournament raised around $4,500 to go directly to the Panthers' football program.
