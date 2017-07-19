Etchings of the fallen

Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader John Brown University Professor Preston Jones will take etchings of Vietnam Veterans’ names later this month in Washington, D.C.

Not every veteran of the United States military gets the chance to visit the nation's capital city and see the array of monuments to fallen service members in person. One John Brown University professor wants to give Siloam Springs veterans and families a chance to have something to remember family or friends who were lost in the Vietnam War.