Etchings of the fallen
JBU professor to take etchings at Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Not every veteran of the United States military gets the chance to visit the nation's capital city and see the array of monuments to fallen service members in person. One John Brown University professor wants to give Siloam Springs veterans and families a chance to have something to remember family or friends who were lost in the Vietnam War.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.