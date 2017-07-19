JBU named '2017 Great College to Work For'
University named Honor Roll Institution three consecutive years
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
For three consecutive years, John Brown University has been named a "Great College to Work For" according to The Chronicle of Higher Education's Great Colleges to Work For survey, the largest and most comprehensive workplace study in higher education.
