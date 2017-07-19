Osbourn officially hired as town manager
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla.-- Board of trustees voted to officially hire Kathy Osbourn as the West Siloam Springs town manager at their regular meeting on Monday.
