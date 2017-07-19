Volleyball enjoys successful week in Branson

n The team went to Silver Dollar City before spending three days at Licking Team Camp.

By Staff Reports

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs junior varsity volleyball team went 9-2 overall at Licking Team Camp in Branson, Mo. Pictured are team members: Front from left, Yose Zamora, Allison Atkins, Blake Vincent, Abby Hornbuckle, Mackenzie Cook, Annabelle Van Asche; back, Monia Maxwell, Maddie Vaughan, Jael Harried, Madison Lanker, Jaycie Curry, Megan Jackson and head coach Kailey Greenleaf.
The Siloam Springs volleyball team participated in the Licking Team Camp in Branson, Mo., last week.

