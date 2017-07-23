Putting a smile on your face
n Florist creates 60 bouquets for special week.
Sunday, July 23, 2017
Florist Melanie Pentecost and members of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital's Healthy Community Advisory Council worked hard to bring smiles to hospital patients this week.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.