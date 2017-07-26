Long inducted into President's Circle

By Staff Reports

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Print item

Photo submitted Anita Long, of Colcord Public Schools, was inducted into the Opaa! Food Management President&#8217;s Circle on July 11 during a ceremony in St. Louis, Mo. Long earned the recognition by being in the top 10 percent of Opaa! Food Management directors of nutrition services. The award was presented by Andy Condie, president of Opaa! Food Management.
Zoom

Photo submitted Anita Long, of Colcord Public Schools, was inducted into the Opaa! Food Management President’s Circle on July 11 during a ceremony in St. Louis, Mo. Long earned the recognition by being in the top 10 percent of Opaa! Food Management directors of nutrition services. The award was presented by Andy Condie, president of Opaa! Food Management.

COLCORD, Okla. -- Anita Long, child nutrition services director for Colcord Public Schools, was inducted into the Opaa! Food Management's President's Circle during an awards ceremony on July 11.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.