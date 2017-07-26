Long inducted into President's Circle
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
COLCORD, Okla. -- Anita Long, child nutrition services director for Colcord Public Schools, was inducted into the Opaa! Food Management's President's Circle during an awards ceremony on July 11.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.