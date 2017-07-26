Police camp
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader Police officers led a camp Monday through Wednesday for children who are interested in a career in law enforcement. Kids heard presentations from different law enforcement agencies and got hands-on experience on topics like police cycling.
