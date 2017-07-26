Scholar's Academy shares love of learning

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Wilson Cunningham, Faith Ellis and Elliot Posey checked their solar oven to see how well it baked chocolate chip cookie dough during Scholar&#8217;s Science Academy at John Brown University on Thursday. Elementary and middle school students spent the week learning about STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Wilson Cunningham, Faith Ellis and Elliot Posey checked their solar oven to see how well it baked chocolate chip cookie dough during Scholar’s Science Academy at John Brown University on Thursday. Elementary and middle school students spent the week learning about STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects.

John Brown University teacher education professors shared their love of learning with elementary and middle school students during Scholar's Academy last week.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.