Summer reading celebration
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader Participants in the library's summer reading program pored over the prizes available to the program's highest achievers. The end of year party was held at the Family Aquatic Center this year to address high summer temperatures, said the library's children's coordinator, Delilah Williamson. The event could potentially be held again at the pool next year.
