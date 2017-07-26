Photo courtesy of the Siloam Springs Museum A picture from the early 1930s shows a parade, complete with Ferris wheel, making its way down North Mt. Olive Street. The picture was taken from the second story of what is now Fire Station 2. The corner of the Herald-Leader office, can be seen on the right side of the picture. A sign on the window reads "Miller Motor Co. Used Cars," and the building has a gas pump outside.