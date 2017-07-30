Improvements to Broadway go to bid
The project aims to increase pedestrian safety, calm traffic.
Sunday, July 30, 2017
Siloam Springs city staff have begun accepting bids on a project that will overhaul Broadway Street as it runs through downtown Siloam Springs. The city will be accepting bids from the opening date on Sunday, July 23, until 2 p.m. Aug. 29.
