JBU volleyball earns another AVCA award
n It’s the sixth straight year the Golden Eagles have earned the honor.
Sunday, July 30, 2017
The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) has recognized the John Brown University volleyball program's success in the classroom by honoring the Golden Eagles with the 2016-17 Team Academic Award, the organization announced on Monday, July 24.
