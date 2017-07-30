JBU volleyball earns another AVCA award

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information The John Brown University volleyball team received a 2016-17 Team Academic Award by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, the organization announced on Monday, July 24. The Golden Eagles open their season on Aug. 25 at a tournament at Oklahoma Wesleyan.

