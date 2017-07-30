Police purchases, board vacancy to go before board

Tuesday, the Siloam Springs Board of Directors will open an agenda with a pair of approvals for the Siloam Springs Police Department, a grant agreement authorization and a discussion of the options to fill Lucas Roebuck's unexpired term on the governing board.

