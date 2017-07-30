Police purchases, board vacancy to go before board
Sunday, July 30, 2017
Tuesday, the Siloam Springs Board of Directors will open an agenda with a pair of approvals for the Siloam Springs Police Department, a grant agreement authorization and a discussion of the options to fill Lucas Roebuck's unexpired term on the governing board.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.