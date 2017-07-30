Siloam Springs man dies after workplace electrocution
Sunday, July 30, 2017
A Siloam Springs man was involved in a workplace accident earlier this week and died from his injuries.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.