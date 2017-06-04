Griffin represents Siloam Springs on National Milk Day

Photo submitted Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave a toast to milk on June 1 alongside Dairy Arkansas Ambassador Julie Griffin of Siloam Springs. June is National Diary Month and June 1 is National Milk Day. Hutchinson declared June 2017 as Dairy Month in Arkansas in honor of the national events. Farmers, processors and leaders in agriculture also joined the governor for the milk toast at the State Capitol.

