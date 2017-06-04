Loan consortium investing in downtown

Michael Burchfiel/Siloam Sunday Representatives of Arvest Bank and Heather and Jason Lanker signed a loan agreement for renovations to the building Lanker purchased downtown, formerly the Dave’s Appliances building. The building will house three storefronts, an event center and apartments. The loan was the largest so far for the downtown loan consortium, made up of Arvest, Simmons Bank, Grand Savings Bank and Generations Bank. The consortium co-operates with Main Street Siloam Springs to assist business owners looking to invest in Siloam Springs’ downtown district.