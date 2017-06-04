Longtime SRO retires

Michael Burchfiel/Siloam Sunday Retired Sgt. Chris Salley mingled with other police officers during his retirement ceremony on May 31. Salley served the Siloam Springs police since 2003, primarily as a School Resource Officer.

One of the constant presences in Siloam Springs' schools hung up his badge at the end of May, as Sergeant Chris Salley officially retired from the Siloam Springs Police force. Salley has served as a School Resource Officer in Siloam Springs for the last 13 years. The seniors who graduated high school last month were just starting school when Salley began working in schools.