America as seen by a young Korean man
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
I am Yeongin Lee, and I am an exchange student from Handong Global University, which is located in South Korea. Since I was little, America was the country where I most wanted to go. In my middle school's English class, I vividly recall a question that my teacher asked; which country do you all want to go to? Although most students said they wanted to go to Europe, I was the only student who wanted to go to America. The teacher asked me why I wanted to go to America. I replied that it is because I have heard that America is a powerful nation with leading qualities and I wanted to know what makes them be a leader of the world. Time passed, and I went to college, and I took advantage of the opportunity to come to America through the HGU-John Brown University exchange program.
