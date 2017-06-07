Eighth-grade band wins first at Music Festival

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Middle School eighth-grade band received a first division rating from all three judges and won first place in their class at the Kansas City Worlds of Fun Music Festival on May 5 through 7. The judges were Timothy Rhea of Texas A&M University, Jonnie Vinson of Auburn University, and Dennis Zeisler of Old Dominion University. The Festival of Music is designed to be an educational learning experience, in which participants learn methods that improve their musical ability, while enjoying the Midwest’s premier entertainment destination with fellow ensemble members. It is the responsibility of each adjudicator to not only evaluate performances, but to make positive suggestions that directors and ensemble members may use to improve their musicianship. Directors, pictured on the back left row, were Katy Luker, music instructor; Stephan Mitchell, student intern from the University of Arkansas; Emily Johnson, student intern from the U of A; and Siloam Springs band directors Melissa Lesso, Janna Lane, Sean Lane, Michelle Slayton and Daniel Hodge.

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Middle School eighth-grade band received a first division rating from all three judges and won first place in their class at the Kansas City Worlds of Fun Music Festival on May 5 through 7. The judges were Timothy Rhea of Texas A&M University, Jonnie Vinson of Auburn University, and Dennis Zeisler of Old Dominion University. The Festival of Music is designed to be an educational learning experience, in which participants learn methods that improve their musical ability, while enjoying the Midwest's premier entertainment destination with fellow ensemble members. It is the responsibility of each adjudicator to not only evaluate performances, but to make positive suggestions that directors and ensemble members may use to improve their musicianship. Directors, pictured on the back left row, were Katy Luker, music instructor; Stephan Mitchell, student intern from the University of Arkansas; Emily Johnson, student intern from the U of A; and Siloam Springs band directors Melissa Lesso, Janna Lane, Sean Lane, Michelle Slayton and Daniel Hodge.