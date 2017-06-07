Hazards beneath the surface keep kayak park closed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
After a historic flood in late April and more flooding in June, the Siloam Springs Kayak Park, one of the city's key attractions, has been forced to remain closed as temperatures warm up and summer begins.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.