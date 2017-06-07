Hyde resigns from school board

District searching for a replacement for Zone 2 position

Registered voters who live in Zone 2 are eligible to apply for the open position on the school board. Those who are interested should submit a resume highlighting their qualifications and cover letter explaining why they would like to be on the school board by noon on June 13.
The Siloam Springs School District is in search of a new school board member for Zone 2, after board member Chuck Hyde announced his resignation on Monday.

