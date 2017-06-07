June kicks off summer observing schedule

I have been rained out so many weekends I only get to observe the night sky rarely. During the week, it is often clear but I am in Muskogee, Okla., for much of the week. Then, the weekends are rained out. Poor weather for observing is probably the biggest obstacle to amateur astronomy. Amateur astronomy, whatever other virtues one may experience while pursuing it, teaches one patience.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.