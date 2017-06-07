Library kicks off summer program
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs Library ushered in the start of the summer reading season with a performance from kids' musical group Toucan Jam. The performance is the first of six family events that are part of the 2017 summer reading schedule for families with preschool and elementary children. The family events will take place every Tuesday except for July 4.
