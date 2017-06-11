Kids hit the links

Michael Burchfiel/Siloam Sunday Kids practiced hitting with long irons as part of a fundamental golf camp this week at the Siloam Springs Country Club.

Wednesday in Siloam Springs started out with a beautiful morning, cool and clear. The wind wasn't too strong. The acute humidity that all too often plagues this corner of the Natural State was nowhere to be found. The grass was colored a vibrant and healthy green from the strong rains of the late spring and early summer.