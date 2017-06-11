Siloam Springs Rodeo Week Proclamation
Sunday, June 11, 2017
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Members of the Siloam Springs Riding Club gathered at City Hall on Thursday morning as Mayor John Mark Turner issued a proclamation declaring June 15-17 as Siloam Springs Rodeo Days. The 59th annual rodeo will take place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds. Pictured, from left, are Cory Hill, 2016 Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen Emily Linn, Karen Reed, Lee Reed, Mayor John Mark Turner, Raelynn Bryant, Megan Morris and city clerk Renea Ellis. For more see the Herald-Leader on Wednesday.
