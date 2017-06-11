Team camp at Gentry
Sunday, June 11, 2017
Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Siloam Springs junior running back Kaiden Thrailkill carries the ball during a portion of a team camp held Tuesday morning at Pioneer Stadium in Gentry. The Panthers are scheduled to compete Thursday in a team camp at Fayetteville.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.