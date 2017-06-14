Baker wins Dairy Foods Contest-Main Dish

Photo submitted Luke Baker, 15, of Siloam Springs took first place in the Main Dish competition at the 60th annual Arkansas Dairy Foods Contest, held May 31 at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock.

Luke Baker of Siloam Springs (Benton County) and Zarah Dean of Ozark (Franklin County) were winners at the 60th annual Arkansas Dairy Foods Contest held May 31 at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock.