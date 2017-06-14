Barnett's celebrates 60 years

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Heaton Brady, 3, enjoyed a chocolate ice cream cone on Saturday during the 60th anniversary celebration for Barnett’s Dairyette. The event included a DJ, face painting, give-aways, 60-cent ice cream cones, and an anniversary menu with special pricing.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Heaton Brady, 3, enjoyed a chocolate ice cream cone on Saturday during the 60th anniversary celebration for Barnett's Dairyette. The event included a DJ, face painting, give-aways, 60-cent ice cream cones, and an anniversary menu with special pricing.