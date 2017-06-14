Early peaches ready at Taylor's Orchard
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
GENTRY -- Taylor's Orchard in Gentry opened Friday and some of the earliest varieties of peaches are ready for picking or for purchase at the orchard's fruit stand. Customers may buy peaches and nectarines by the bucket or the flat at the fruit stand, or they may go out into the orchard and pick their own.
