Early peaches ready at Taylor's Orchard

Photo by Randy Moll Carol Williams, 19, shows a bucket of peaches at Taylor’s Orchard on Friday. The orchard opened Friday morning and will continue to offer peaches, nectarines and blackberries over most of the summer months. Orchard hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

GENTRY -- Taylor's Orchard in Gentry opened Friday and some of the earliest varieties of peaches are ready for picking or for purchase at the orchard's fruit stand. Customers may buy peaches and nectarines by the bucket or the flat at the fruit stand, or they may go out into the orchard and pick their own.